× Iowa Lawmaker “Needles” Colleagues to Fight the Flu

DES MOINES, Iowa — Today lawmakers at the State Capitol rolled up there sleeves for legislative fights and to fight the flu.

They got some help in that second battle from fellow lawmaker John Forbes. The Urbandale Democrat and pharmacist packed his brief case with flu vaccine today.

Forbes says the flu has been making the rounds through the Capitol since the new session began last week. He doesn’t want to see the work of lawmakers stopped because of it so he’s doing something about it. “Here in the Iowa House we work pretty close,” he says, and that can make it easy for the flu to be passed.

About a dozen lawmakers lined up to get a shot today. Forbes says he’ll be packing more vaccine when he returns to work next week.