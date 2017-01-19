Jasper County Eminent Domain Fight Finished

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa – An eminent domain battle is now over in Jasper County.

Larry Cleverley tried everything he could think of to protect 60 acres of his family's farmland from being seized for development under eminent domain. His home and farm buildings sit along Highway 330 between Des Moines and Marshalltown.

The Iowa Department of Transportation plans to make safety improvements to two intersections on that stretch of road. Crews have already cleared some of the land to begin construction.

Cleverley says he trusted the system and it failed him.

He says, “I'm of the opinion that you only own something in this country anymore until someone with more power and more money in wants to take it away from you. I wish that this story had a happy ending, but I'm afraid it doesn't.”

Cleverley says ownership of the land will be transferred to the state on February 1st.