One Killed in Northeast Des Moines Taxi Crash

POLK COUNTY, Iowa – One person is dead and two others injured after a taxi accident early Thursday morning.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened around 4:00 a.m. at the intersection of NE 58th Ave. and NE 22nd Street in Des Moines.

A taxi carrying two passengers was traveling eastbound on NE 58th but went through the T-intersection at NE 22nd and down into a ravine. One passenger in the taxi was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and other passenger were transported to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

Officials are looking into whether the foggy conditions played a role in the crash.