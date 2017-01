Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The USDA is looking for public comments on its proposal for a checkoff program for the organic industry.

That proposal would raise $30 million a year to spend on organic research and promotion according to the Organic Trade Association (OTA), which submitted the application on behalf of the industry in 2015.

The OTA call the action a significant step to advance the organic sector.

Comments on the proposal are due March 20th.