× Whitson Giving Iowa Students ‘Out of this World’ Opportunity

JOHNSTON, Iowa – Some lucky Iowa grade-schoolers are getting the chance to chat with a real-life astronaut Thursday.

Iowa-native Peggy Whitson is now serving aboard the International Space Station. She’s the flight engineer on Expedition 50/51 and has been in space since November.

Whitson will speak with fourth graders from Oskaloosa and Mount Ayr Thursday as part of a satellite downlink through Iowa Public Television in Johnston.

You can see the conversation for yourself live online Thursday morning in between 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. here or when it airs on Iowa Public Television Thursday night at 7:00 p.m.