× Calling All Cyclists: RAGBRAI Route to be Announced Saturday

DES MOINES, Iowa — On Saturday, cyclists will find out which towns RAGBRAI will be passing through this year.

An announcement party kicks off at the Iowa Events Center at 7 p.m., and the big reveal is scheduled for 8:30.

Head over to the RAGBRAI Facebook page to watch the announcement live on Saturday.

This year’s RAGBRAI is scheduled to run from July 23rd through the 29th.