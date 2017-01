× Crawford County Search Underway for Missing Girl After Car Crashes Into River

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Iowa — A search is underway for a girl who disappeared in the Boyer River on Thursday.

The sheriff’s office says the girl was one of five people inside a car that crashed into the river around 3 a.m.

The four other people in the vehicle were sent to the hospital for treatment of possible hypothermia.

Officials had to call off the search on Friday night due to the fog.