Des Moines Woman Facing Five Child Endangerment Charges

Posted 3:55 pm, January 20, 2017, by , Updated at 03:56PM, January 20, 2017
Delora White (The Des Moines Register)

Delora White (The Des Moines Register)

DES MOINES, Iowa  —  A Des Moines mother is facing five counts of child endangerment after police say they found her children living in horrible conditions.

Officers pulled over 31-year-old Delora White for operating while intoxicated on Thursday morning. After her arrest, officers checked on her five children who were living at a motel.

They say the room was filthy and smelled like feces and rotting food. Police also reported there was dirty laundry covering the entire floor, and there was not a clean space for the children to eat.

Motel workers say the family may have been living there for a year.

The children ranged in age from one to 12 years old and are now in the custody of the Department of Human Services.

White is in the Polk County Jail.

 

Related stories