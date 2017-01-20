× Des Moines Woman Facing Five Child Endangerment Charges

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines mother is facing five counts of child endangerment after police say they found her children living in horrible conditions.

Officers pulled over 31-year-old Delora White for operating while intoxicated on Thursday morning. After her arrest, officers checked on her five children who were living at a motel.

They say the room was filthy and smelled like feces and rotting food. Police also reported there was dirty laundry covering the entire floor, and there was not a clean space for the children to eat.

Motel workers say the family may have been living there for a year.

The children ranged in age from one to 12 years old and are now in the custody of the Department of Human Services.

White is in the Polk County Jail.