Flu-Related Deaths in Iowa Now at 11

DES MOINES, Iowa — The number of deaths in Iowa related to the flu continues to rise.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 11 flu-associated deaths since October 2nd. That includes eight elderly people and three older adults. The IDPH says all of the patients had underlying conditions or contributing factors.

Four of those cases were in central Iowa.

All four flu viruses are circulating in the state.

Influenza activity in Iowa has been upgraded to the regional level but other states have it worse. Twenty-nine states are now reporting widespread flu activity. That’s up from 21 states last week.