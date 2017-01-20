Former Iowa Native President Draws Some Comparison to President Trump

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST BRANCH, Iowa -- About 40,000 people visit the Herbert Hoover Museum and Library each year. Of those who come, most know maybe one or two things about the man from Iowa who became President of the United States.

Herbert Hoover was the 31st President of the United States and served one term from 1929 to 1933. He was known as the president when the U.S. went into the Great Depression. He is also known for being born in a small house in West Branch, Iowa.

"Hoover was born here in Iowa and 1870, but orphaned at age nine, he ended up living in Oregon for a while, and then going to California to Stanford for school," said Matthew Schaefer, Museum Archivist.

While in school, Hoover met his wife Lou Henry, who was born in Waterloo but had moved to California with her family. Hoover went on to find success in mining, as a geologist, and was able to located locations of precious metals. He earned millions of dollars.

Hoover was also known for his humanitarian work, leading an effort to save millions from starvation in Belgium. He also was a "one man FEMA" in flood relief on the Mississippi River.

"The similarities between Trump and Hoover are they're both apolitical, they both come to the presidency without any previous political experience," said Schaefer. "They're both multimillionaires and they're both used to being the apex of any decision-making."

But Schaefer noted a difference between the two, specifically that Hoover's presidency did not have the same power in 1929 that President Trump will have today. Hoover was somewhat frustrated by not being able to get everything done.

Hoover was born in Iowa, but ran as a candidate from the state of California. The museum archives here have a number of items pertaining to the Hoover Inauguration. They have a brochure of a special train that carried Iowans to the Inauguration as well as the actual copy of the speech Hoover gave during the event. It is signed by President Hoover and is a bit crinkled from the rain that fell during his speech.

If you'd like to know more about the Herbert Hoover Museum and Library, click here.