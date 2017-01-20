Former President Obama Says Final Goodbye to Staff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON D.C. -- Before departing for vacation, Former President Barack Obama and Mrs. Obama said a final goodbye to members of their staff.

Speaking for less than 10 minutes, the former president told the group he's looking forward to continuing the journey they started.

"This has been the privilege of my life, and I know I speak for Michelle as well. And we look forward to continuing this journey with all of you, and I can't wait to see what you do next. And I promise you I'll be right there with you. Alright? God bless you!"

The Obamas later waved goodbye before flying to Palm Springs, California.