Friday Morning Floyd County Crash Claims One Life

FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa — A fatal crash took one person’s life in a two-vehicle accident near Marble Rock in Floyd County on Friday morning.

The Iowa State Patrol reports the crash took place on Highway 14 around 7 a.m.

They say one of the drivers traveling northbound crossed the center line and struck the other vehicle head-on while it was traveling southbound.

One person died at the scene. No names have been released.