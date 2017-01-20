Instant Classic, Nevada beats Pocahontas in OT, 53-46

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEVADA - The last 2 3A championship games have been between Nevada and Pocahontas Area. 2 years ago Nevada won, last year Pocahontas got revenge.

Friday night the 2 squared off in a regular season battle, only now Nevada is up a class in 4A.

The Cubs won in overtime 53-46 thanks to some huge 3 pointers from Abby Stephenson. Stephenson hit a 3 at the buzzer in regulation to send the game to OT, then hit the big 3 in OT to put them ahead for good.

Elle Ruffridge scored 30 points in the loss. Its Pocahontas' first loss in 40 games.