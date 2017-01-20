× Iowa State Patrol Reminds Drivers to be Careful in Foggy Conditions

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol is sending out a warning about driving in fog.

The patrol posted a picture on Facebook from Cass County on Thursday night showing that a trooper had clocked a car going 100 miles per hour on I-80 when visibility was just a quarter of a mile.

On the picture’s caption, troopers wrote, “Going 100mph in the fog = an accident waiting to happen. Slow down!!”

This photo serves as a reminder not to drive over the speed limit, as well as a good lesson for driving in fog. Troopers recommend using low beam headlights–not high beams–when it is foggy, as well as using fog lights if possible. The right side pavement can also be used as a good guide to keep drivers on the road.