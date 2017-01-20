Iowans In the Crowd and Behind the Scenes at Trump Inauguration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa - Even a thousand miles away, the eyes of Iowans are on Inauguration Day.

Some even made the trek to D.C. to see the festivities for themselves.

"It was great! Actually, the whole atmosphere was just amazing," said Deena Brown, a Central Iowan. "People are so excited, the people that were here are so excited about the new administration coming in, and it was pretty moving."

Brown brought her 18-year-old daughter, Ashlee, along with her to see President Trump sworn in Friday. They got their tickets through Senator Joni Ernst. Brown says in their brief time in Washington, she's met people from all over who came for the same reason.

"We have met people from all over the nation," she said. "They've come from actually California, and Florida, and North Carolina. The Midwest, a lot of people from the Midwest have come out - Wisconsin, Michigan. And Colorado. We even met, and just had lunch with some people from Scotland."

Iowans weren't just in the crowd - some helped make the festivities happen, like Musco Lighting. The Oskaloosa-based company provided 270,000 watts of energy to make Washington bright.

"This is our eighth Inaugural project, lighting, and I'm really proud of the fact that some Iowa people on our team do the job so well, that they've been invited back for an eighth time," said Musco Lighting President, Joe Crookham.

For such a big day in American history, it's Iowans who are proud to have their mark all over it.

"When President Trump came in, when he got there, people were just really quiet," Brown said. "And I think they were hopeful. I think the big thing that a lot of the people there, that President Trump, when he gave his speech, I think the thing that we carried away from that was hope."