Iowans March in Inaugural Parade With TAPS to Honor Fallen Soldiers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON D.C. -- During Friday's inaugural parade, President Trump and the First Lady took a break from riding in their car to walk through the streets. Among those walking in the parade were several Iowans representing military families.

Reporter Amy Aubert talked to some of the families who traveled to attend the event.

"This journey is about honoring our sons for what they dedicated to our country to give us our freedom," said Deborah Whitacker.

When she received the call from TAPS, the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, saying she was invited to march with the group in the inaugural parade, she knew she could not go alone.

"It was exciting, but then on the other note, it was hard, because I'm not the only family that has lost a fallen soldier," she said.

Whitacker decided to get in touch with seven other families, rent a van, and hit the road for the journey from Iowa to Washington D.C.

"It's a group that you don't want to join, but it's a wonderful experience because we all have pretty much the same stories," said Ann Byers, who also made the trip inside a van adorned with flags and the names of the fallen.

These families were brought together for a 15-hour journey through a bond unlike any other.

"It's just wanting America not to forget our loved ones," said Byers.

The group of 12 marched with TAPS on Friday in remembrance of the fallen.

Beverly Kittoe of Wisconsin said, "Its an honor to be here, but, yet, it's going to be a very emotional day."

"There's a lot of things going on in the world that make you kind of leery about coming here and being involved, but you can't let that stop you. Our soldiers never let that stop them from going into dangerous situations," said Kallie Good, also of Iowa.

"No matter what you think about the Democrats or Republicans, I think it's just awesome to be here, and it's a really big honor," said Iowan Keenan Gienau.

The families joined more than 8,000 other participants in the inaugural parade. More than 40 groups in the parade represented America's military, including groups of active duty members and veterans.

As members of TAPS walked along the parade route, they each carried a picture of the loved one they lost who had served.