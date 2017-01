× March for Women’s Issues Taking Place on Saturday

DES MOINES, Iowa — While protests take place across the country, a march is scheduled in Des Moines on Saturday.

The Women’s March is part of a nationwide effort to bring attention to women’s issues.

The march begins Saturday morning at 11, just south of the Iowa State Capitol, and a rally will be held on the Capitol steps at 12:30.

Simultaneous marches are being held in hundreds of cities across the United States.