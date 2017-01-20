Morning Fire Destroys Hartford Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD, Iowa – Firefighters are on the scene of an early morning house fire in Warren County.

The fire started around 4:30 a.m. at 140 West Paint Street in Hartford. When firefighters arrived the home was fully engulfed in flame.

The home is also the location of Hartford Gun Sales & Training, and because a large amount of ammunition may be in the building fire crews are being very cautious.

The Hartford Fire Department is being assisted by Carlisle and North Warren County.

Officials aren’t sure whether the homeowner was inside when the fire started.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.