No Contest, Penn State Pins Iowa 26-11

IOWA CITY - In front of an almost sold out crowd 2nd ranked Penn State rolled over #3 Iowa 26-11.
#2 PENN STATE 26, #3 IOWA 11
125 -- #1 Thomas Gilman (IA) dec. #3 Nick Suriano (PSU), 3-2; 3-0
133 -- #3 Cory Clark (IA) tech. fall George Carpenter (PSU), 19-4; 8-0
141 -- #12 Jimmy Gulibon (PSU) dec. #18 Topher Carton (IA), 8-6; 8-3
149 -- #1 Zain Retherford (PSU) dec. #3 Brandon Sorensen (IA), 9-8 TB2; 8-6
157 -- #1 Jason Nolf (PSU) dec. #2 Michael Kemerer (IA), 9-4; 8-9
165 -- #4 Vicenzo Joseph (PSU) dec. Joey Gunther (IA), 7-4; 8-12
174 -- #13 Alex Meyer (IA) dec. Mark Hall (PSU), 7-5; 11-12
184 -- #2 Bo Nickal (PSU) pinned #5 Sammy Brooks (IA), 0:38; 11-18
197 -- #10 Matt McCutcheon (PSU) dec. Cash Wilcke (IA), 8-7; 11-21; TB2
285 -- #5 Nick Nevills (PSU) tech. fall, Steven Holloway (IA), 21-6; 11-26
#3 Iowa: 7-2, 3-1
#2 Penn State: 8-0, 4-0
Attendance: 14,311