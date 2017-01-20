One Person Confirmed Dead in Morning Hartford Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD, Iowa – One person was killed in an early morning fire in Warren County.

The fire started around 4:30 a.m. Friday at 140 West Paint Street in Hartford. When fire crews arrived the home was fully engulfed in flames and firefighters heard loud popping noises coming from the structure -- believed to be from ammunition.

The home is the location of Hartford Gun Sales & Training, and because a large amount of ammunition is in the building fire crews are being very cautious. A neighbor tells Channel 13 they heard several small explosions coming from the home.

Mike Motsinger with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation confirms the body of one person was found after the fire was put out. There has not been a positive identification of the body yet and investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire.

The Hartford Fire Department was assisted by departments from Carlisle and North Warren County.