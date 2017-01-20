× Suspect in Fatal Taxi Crash Appears in Jail Court

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines taxi driver who officials say was drunk when he crashed his taxi, killing one passenger and injuring another, made his first court appearance Friday.

Twenty-nine-year-old Mohamed Diriye faces charges of homicide by vehicle, homicide by vehicle-reckless driving, OWI second offense, and two counts of serious injury by vehicle.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office say Diriye was drunk Thursday morning when his van left the road at the T intersection of NE 58th Ave. and NE 22nd Street. The van continued onto railroad tracks and then crashed into a ditch along the tracks.

Passenger Shawn Koltiska, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. Joseph “Brian” Foster, 48, was injured and taken to the hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown. Both men are from Kansas.

Diriye made his first appearance in court Friday morning in Polk County. His bond was set at $555,000 and his preliminary hearing was set for January 30th. He is being held in the Polk County Jail.