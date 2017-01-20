× Urbandale High School Student Arrested After Snapchat Threat

URBANDALE, Iowa – An Urbandale High School student was arrested Thursday night after police say he made a threat of violence against teachers via social media.

In an e-mail sent out to parents in the Urbandale School District, Principal Dr. Brian Coppess released details of the incident.

He said Thursday night Urbandale police discovered photos of a UHS student on Snapchat that contained a threat. Coppess says one photo was of the student holding a gun and a second photo showed ammunition. The caption said something to the effect of, “I’m going to get those math teachers for giving me an F on that quiz.”

Officers identified the student and went to his house, where he admitted to taking the photos and told them the gun was an airsoft gun and the ammunition was a photo a friend had sent him. There was not a real gun or ammunition found in his home.

Coppess says the student was arrested and charged in connection with the threat and is being released to his parents. Any disciplinary action taken by the school district can not be shared publicly, but Coppess says, “appropriate disciplinary actions per Board Policy are being taken.”

The student’s name has not been released.