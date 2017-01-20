WATCH LIVE: Donald J. Trump Inauguration Coverage
Posted 8:40 am, January 20, 2017

Watch wall-to-wall coverage of President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20th, anchored live from NBC News studios in Washington, D.C. and NBC News world headquarters in New York, with anchors and correspondents reporting from Capitol Hill and the parade route.