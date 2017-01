Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A new program launched by the ALS Association Iowa Chapter will help make the lives of those living with Lou Gehrig's Disease a little bit easier.

The ALS Association Iowa Chapter is seeking volunteers for its Volunteer Family Assistance Program which will assist families across the state affected by ALS.

What does it take to be a volunteer?

Channel 13's Jodi Whitworth sat down with Sarah Lettow of the ALS Association on Today in Iowa Saturday.

For more information, visit alsaiowa.org.