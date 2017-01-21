× Avalanche in Italy Crushes Hotel, Rescue Crews Working to Save People Inside

ITALY — Workers are still trying to rescue people from a hotel in central Italy that was hit by an avalanche on Wednesday.

Emergency crews worked overnight to pull four more survivors from the debris.

So far nine people have been rescued from the building, including four children. Most of the individuals had hypothermia.

Five people have reportedly died in the avalanche.

A total of approximately 30 people are believed to have been inside the hotel at the time it was hit.

The building was crushed beneath more than 16 feet of snow.

41.871940 12.567380