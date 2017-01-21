Centsable Health: Steak Lettuce Wraps

Steak Lettuce Wraps
Makes approximately 16 lettuce wraps
Total time: 25 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound boneless beef steak (strip, flank, etc)
  • 16 lettuce leaves
  • 2 cups assorted vegetables, sliced into thin strips (cucumber, onion, carrots, bell pepper, peas)
  • ½ cup frozen shelled edamame, thawed
  • ¼ cup prepared balsamic vinaigrette
  • 1/3 cup crumbled cheese, optional
  • 1/3 cup chopped almonds, optional

Rub

  • 2 tsp. paprika
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 tsp. black pepper

 

DIRECTIONS

PREHEAT broiler. COMBINE rub ingredients and press evenly onto steaks. BROIL steaks for 10-15 minutes, turning halfway through, or until internal temperature reaches 145⁰F. LET steaks rest 3 to 5 minutes then CARVE into slices.

TOP lettuce leaves with remaining ingredients and SERVE immediately.

Approximate nutrition information per lettuce wrap: 61 calories; 2 g fat; 1 g saturated fat; 22 mg cholesterol; 58 mg sodium; 1 g carbohydrate; 0.4 g fiber; 8 g protein

