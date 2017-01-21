Centsable Health: Steak Lettuce Wraps

Steak Lettuce Wraps
Makes approximately 16 lettuce wraps
Total time: 25 minutes
Ingredients
- 1 pound boneless beef steak (strip, flank, etc)
- 16 lettuce leaves
- 2 cups assorted vegetables, sliced into thin strips (cucumber, onion, carrots, bell pepper, peas)
- ½ cup frozen shelled edamame, thawed
- ¼ cup prepared balsamic vinaigrette
- 1/3 cup crumbled cheese, optional
- 1/3 cup chopped almonds, optional
Rub
- 2 tsp. paprika
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 tsp. black pepper
DIRECTIONS
PREHEAT broiler. COMBINE rub ingredients and press evenly onto steaks. BROIL steaks for 10-15 minutes, turning halfway through, or until internal temperature reaches 145⁰F. LET steaks rest 3 to 5 minutes then CARVE into slices.
TOP lettuce leaves with remaining ingredients and SERVE immediately.
Approximate nutrition information per lettuce wrap: 61 calories; 2 g fat; 1 g saturated fat; 22 mg cholesterol; 58 mg sodium; 1 g carbohydrate; 0.4 g fiber; 8 g protein