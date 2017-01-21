× Chicago March Turned Into Rally Due to Large Number of Attendees

CHICAGO, Illinois — Organizers canceled the march portion of a Chicago demonstration on Saturday because they feared too many people were going to attend and flood downtown streets.

Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management said organizers transitioned the march into a rally.

This still did not stop thousands of people from hitting the streets; more than 50,000 people took part in the event.

Chicago had the second largest turnout, right behind Washington D.C.