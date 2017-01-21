Cyclones Finally Finish, Win at Oklahoma in Double Overtime

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN - 40 minutes wasn't enough to settle the Big 12 battle between Iowa State and Oklahoma. The Cyclones fell behind by 19 in the first half but went on a 21-1 run to lead by 1 at the break.

Deonte Burton led all scorers with 31 points, which included a huge dunk to send the game to overtime.

In the first OT, ISU once again fell behind by 6 but Naz Mitrou-Long brought them back, Burton's shot at the buzzer rimmed out and the game wen to a 2nd overtime.

The Cyclones took over in the 2nd OT, Donovan Jackson hit the big 3 to put them ahead for good.

Monte Morris finished with 19 points, Naz added 20.

Iowa State improves to 12-6, 4-3 in the Big 12, they return home on Tuesday to take on Kansas State.