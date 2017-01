× Drake Battles, Falls at Illinois State 72-58

NORMAL, IL – After a terrible start to the season the Drake has won 5 of their last 8 games. Bulldogs are 4-3 in the MVC.

Saturday night they hung with the conference’s top team, but ran out of gas late in the 2nd half, losing 72-58. Reed Timmer led the way with 13 points.

Drake falls to 4-4 in the MVC, travels to Missouri State on Tuesday.