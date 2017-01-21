“I’ll Make Me a World in Iowa” – Iowa’s African American Festival

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The "I'll Make Me a World in Iowa" African American Festival has taken place for nearly 20 years, and will be held again this month.
Executive Director Betty Andrews joined Channel 13's Jodi Whitworth in the studio to talk about what the event entails and which celebrity guests you can expect to see!
Event details:
Education Day presented by Iowa State University
Friday, Januay 27th, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Free admission
Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center, 833 5th Avenue, Des Moines, Iowa
Embracing Excellence Gala presented by the University of Iowa
Friday, January 27th, 7 p.m. - 11 p.m.
Tickets are $60 and available at http://www.Worldiniowa.Org
Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center, 833 5th Avenue, Des Moines, Iowa
Iowa's African American Festival
Saturday, January 28th, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Free admission
Hy-Vee Hall, 730 3rd Street, Des Moines, Iowa
For more information, visit www.worldiniowa.org, or call 515-288-7171.
Twitter: @worldiniowa, #immawii
Facebook: facebook.com/worldiniowa.