“I’ll Make Me a World in Iowa” – Iowa’s African American Festival

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The "I'll Make Me a World in Iowa" African American Festival has taken place for nearly 20 years, and will be held again this month.

Executive Director Betty Andrews joined Channel 13's Jodi Whitworth in the studio to talk about what the event entails and which celebrity guests you can expect to see!

Event details:

Education Day presented by Iowa State University

Friday, Januay 27th, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Free admission

Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center, 833 5th Avenue, Des Moines, Iowa

Embracing Excellence Gala presented by the University of Iowa

Friday, January 27th, 7 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Tickets are $60 and available at http://www.Worldiniowa.Org

Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center, 833 5th Avenue, Des Moines, Iowa

Iowa's African American Festival

Saturday, January 28th, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Free admission

Hy-Vee Hall, 730 3rd Street, Des Moines, Iowa

For more information, visit www.worldiniowa.org, or call 515-288-7171.

Twitter: @worldiniowa, #immawii

Facebook: facebook.com/worldiniowa.