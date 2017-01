Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The eighth longest running show in Broadway history is now on its final run. Two of the stars of "Mamma Mia!" Betsy Padamonsky and Shai Yammanee came by the studio today to talk about the show, which is currently at the Civic Center in Des Moines for its last weekend.

There are still a few chances to catch a performance:

Saturday, January 21st at 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Sunday, January 22nd at 1 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $30

41.588099 -93.613697