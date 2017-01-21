Mississippi Storms Leave at Least 4 Dead, 20 Injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HATTIESBURG, Mississippi -- Severe storms in southern Mississippi have left at least four people dead and 20 others injured.

The National Weather Service says a tornado likely damaged buildings in Hattiesburg, including parts of a college and fire station.

Power outages are also causing problems in the state, and downed power lines are keeping people from traveling.

A search and rescue operation is underway in Hattiesburg to find more people who might be trapped in the debris.