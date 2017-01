× Saturday Morning Fire at Marshalltown Meat Processing Plant

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Fire crews in Marshalltown worked to put out a fire at a meat processing plant on Saturday morning.

The fire happened at the JBS Swift & Co. around 10:30 a.m.

Crews say when they arrived on the scene they had to put out a large flammable gas-fed fire at the methane collection lagoon. Crews worked on the scene for three hours.

Nobody was injured.