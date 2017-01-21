Thousands Rally at Iowa State Capitol for Women’s March Against Trump

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The goal of the Women's March on Washington was to a send a bold message to the Trump Administration and Congress.

Mission accomplished.

On Saturday, thousands of protestors gathered at the Iowa State Capitol to defend women's rights, women's healthcare, the environment, and immigration--a sharp contrast to President Trump's stance.

Protestor Tracey Stovall fears the president and Congress will defund Planned Parenthood, but finds comfort in the "sisterhood" speaking out and standing up for themselves.

"I just hope that Congress and our new president would take a look at what we are asking for. We're not asking for much, we're just asking for you not to take away what we already have," says Stovall.

A sea of pink hats coating the Capitol steps could be heard chanting, "women's rights are equal rights." Jane Olson was one of those chanting. Olson's daughter and nieces are participating in Women's Marches in Washington D.C and in Texas. She feels the protests will still be effective despite President Trump already being sworn into office.

"I don’t think just because he’s in office that everything stops," says Olson. "I think now we are going to be even more active. We need to make our voices heard."

Even the smallest of voices could be heard. Seven-year-old Carly Cupp of Polk City attended the rally with her mother. Cupp says she was willing to miss her basketball game to support equality.

"I care about people too much. I don’t care what color people are. I’m here to show that I care about them," she said.

Females weren't the only ones attending the march. Jesse Bell came to support his wife and young daughter. He fears proper health care services will not be available for his daughter in the future.

"It's not just a women's issue, it affects everyone," Bell says.

Organizers originally planned to host the rally inside of the Capitol building, but later had to move the due to record estimate crowd totals.

It's estimated there were between 5,000 and 10,000 protestors in attendance.