× Trump Says He Will Give CIA Necessary Resources to Get Rid of ISIS

WASHINGTON D.C. — Newly-elected President Donald Trump said at a CIA meeting on Saturday that he supports the CIA employees “1,000 percent.”

He says he will give them resources needed to finish off the Islamic State terrorist group.

“We’ve been restrained,” said Trump. “We have to get rid of ISIS. We have to get rid of ISIS. We have no choice. Radical Islamic terrorism, and I said it yesterday, has to be eradicated. Off the face of the earth. This is evil. This is evil.”

Trump also said the CIA was his first stop as president because the “dishonest” media “sort of made it sound like I had a feud with the intelligence community.”