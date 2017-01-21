Urbandale Fire Department Holds Chili Cook-Off

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

URBANDALE, Iowa -- The Urbandale Fire Department was rewarded on Saturday for all its hard work throughout 100 years of service.

A chili cook-off was held on Saturday at the Giovannetti Community Shelter in Walker Johnston Park.

"The Centennial Committee wants to just celebrate Urbandale from the time it was incorporated until now, and into the future," said volunteer Betty Devine. "So we looked historically at what we can bring back and then what we can start and make a tradition for every year going forward."

Chili entries were evaluated by a panel of judges, and the top prize was $100.

A little piece of Urbandale history: the Urbandale Fire Department did not acquire its first firetruck until the late 1920s.

Urbandale celebrates its 100th anniversary this year.