55-Year-Old Killed in Waterloo Shooting

WATERLOO, Iowa — Police are currently investigating a murder in Waterloo.

Around 5 o’clock Sunday morning, officers found a 55-year-old man in the 700 block of Logan Avenue near Sullivan Memorial Park.

Police say the man had been shot several times and later died in the hospital.

His name has not yet been released.

42.509783 -92.337729