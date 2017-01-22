× Body of 71-Year-Old Kayaker Recovered from Des Moines River

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The body of a 71-year-old man was recovered from the Des Moines River on Sunday after his kayak capsized.

According to a press release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Sycamore Access boat ramp located near NW 26th Street and NW 66th Avenue just before 5:30 p.m. on a report of an unresponsive kayaker in the river.

Polk County deputies as well as the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Polk County Emergency Management, Saylor Township Fire Department, and the Des Moines Fire Department responded to the scene.

The man’s body was recovered from the water just after 6:30 p.m.

No cause of death has yet been determined and it is unknown if the man had a prior medical condition.

No name has been released at this time.