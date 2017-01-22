× Building and Vehicles Damaged in Beaverdale Shooting Sunday Morning

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating a shooting that took place in Des Moines early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to Saints Pub + Patio in Beaverdale around 1 a.m. When they arrived, they found the building and some cars in the parking lot had been hit with several bullets.

Police say they impounded one car of interest and are now looking through security video footage in the area for suspects.

No injuries have been reported.