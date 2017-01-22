× Enter to Win Tickets to The Lumineers!

How does it work?

It’s easy, fill out all of the required information to enter.

What can I win?

Valley West Mall and Iowa Events Center are giving away three pairs of tickets to The Lumineers at Wells Fargo Arena on Friday, March 24. For an additional chance to win tickets and a VIP Experience, you can also enter to win at Valley West Mall at Guest Services, Upper Level Center Court.

Can I still play if the contest has already started?

Yes! But be sure to enter soon, this contest will end on January 29th!

Click here for more information about The Lumineers at Wells Fargo Arena.

Click here for more information about Valley West Mall.