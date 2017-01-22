Iowa Students Witness History at Presidential Inauguration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAMANCHE, Iowa -- A group of eighth graders in Iowa had a once-in-a-lifetime experience as they witnessed President Trump's inauguration on Friday.

Gabriella Rusk of KWQC reported on the 46 students from Camanche Middle School who traveled to Washington D.C. for the event.

"This is gonna to be something that I can share with my children, my grandchildren," says Camanche teacher Erin Montgomery. "Peaceful transition of power from one political party to the next, so we actually saw a new administration coming in."

Montgomery has led the 15-hour bus trip to D.C. eight times before, but this time, with a more politically-charged atmosphere, she discussed the importance of respect with her students.

"It doesn't matter what political view you have or your parents have, this is our country," says Montgomery.

A test of patience occurred as the class waited in long lines and maneuvered their way through thousands of people.

"Cause they came from all parts of the world, really, and there was, like, people speaking in tons of different languages," says Kira Shaff, a Camanche student.

"It was kinda scary, I guess, because I was worried we were gonna, like, lose people in the crowds," says Nicholas Bellich, another student.

The crowds continued into the next day when the group witnessed the D.C. Women's March.

"We are talking right now about freedom of being able to protest, that's another huge historical thing that you don't see too often," says Montgomery.

The trip also included sightseeing around the nation's capitol.

"The monuments were outstanding. I felt so small next to all these great men and their legacies," says Bellich.

As the 45th new president defines his legacy, this group of 46 can say they were a part of its beginning.

"Like he's, like, right in front of you right now becoming president," says Shaff.

Bellich notes, "American history, so much has happened in such little time that it's just hard not to be interested in it you know?"