× Law Enforcement Celebrates Athletes at Special Olympics Iowa Fundraiser

DES MOINES, Iowa — Law enforcement held an event on Saturday night to raise money for Special Olympics Iowa.

The event took place at Hy-Vee Hall and included a Torch Run Extravaganza Dance and a live and silent auction.

Athletes and the staff from Special Olympics Iowa all attended. The goal was to raise $1 million, and all proceeds will go directly to the athletes and their families.

“This is pretty important for the athletes, because it’s about them, you know, and we have an opportunity to praise them and to encourage them and to make it all about them,” said Michelle Leonard, Police Chief of the Dallas Center Police Department.

This event is one of many fundraisers held by the Law Enforcement Torch Run Committee for Special Olympics Iowa.