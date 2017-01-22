× RAYGUN Aims Political Jokes at Multiple Parties, Donates Funds to Several Organizations

DES MOINES, Iowa — “The Greatest Store in the Universe” is selling political merchandise employees say appeal to multiple parties.

RAYGUN, a store known for its witty t-shirts and other items themed around the Midwest and national hot topics, says its products’ messages are not just aimed at one end of the political spectrum, instead cracking jokes at multiple groups.

“Neither party is, I would say, generating more material for us because we do have fun with both parties, we do poke fun at both,” says Director of Stores Taylor Frame. “We also do generate a lot of material based on support of some organizations that might be affiliated with one party. So we do have a lot of designs and material that go into positivity towards one side.”

For the past week, the store has been raising funds for a number of organizations not just in Des Moines, but around Iowa.

RAYGUN has donated $10,000 total to Planned Parenthood, She Should Run, and Iowans for the Promotion of Civic Education.