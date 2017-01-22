× Woman Hospitalized After Car Hits Utility Pole Early Sunday Morning

DES MOINES, Iowa — A serious car crash took place early Sunday morning in Des Moines.

The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. in the 5300 block of Grand Avenue when police say a car ran into a utility pole, knocking out power in the area.

Medics reportedly responded to the scene and transported the driver to the hospital. Her condition is currently unknown.

Police say they are checking to see if the driver had any alcohol in her system.