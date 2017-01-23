Algona Welcomes RAGBRAI Back for 6th Overnight Stop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALGONA, Iowa -- When Chamber Director Vicki Mallory sent off the annual RAGBRAI application last August for Algona to be an overnight town, she did not know if they would be picked this year. Saturday night, RAGBRAI announced where the route would be going in 2017, and Algona was indeed chosen as the overnight stop on July 24th.

The news of Algona's selection was a topic of discussion at the Noon Algona Monday Rotary club, held at the Chrome Truckstop.

"I want them to say 'wow, there’s a reason why Algona has been selected this many times, and they did a great job, we can’t wait to come back again,'" said Mallory. "It means an opportunity to showcase our community to 15-20,000 people in a day's time."

Mallory said there is always hope someone will like the small northern Iowa town so much they may want to locate there.

Mallory is not alone in her effort to promote Algona to RAGBRAI. Eighty-two-year-old Doctor Leroy Strohman of Algona had a hunch this would be the year RAGBRAI would return overnight.

"Algona’s a very great host town," said Strohman. "I know that we work very hard, it’s well organized here, I think that T.J. thinks very highly of our community."

TJ Juskiewicz is the Director of RAGBRAI, and in the very small club of those who helped select the 2017 RAGBRAI route.

