Arraignment Monday for Parents Charged in Daughter’s Death

DES MOINES, Iowa — The West Des Moines couple charged in their daughter’s death face a judge Monday.

Nicole Finn is charged with murder, kidnapping, and child endangerment resulting in death. Joseph Finn is charged with kidnapping, abandonment, and neglect causing serious injury.

Their daughter, 16-year-old Natalie Finn, died from cardiac arrest in October of 2016.

While the autopsy results for Natalie have been withheld, neighbors who spoke with Channel 13 told of the girl and her siblings asking them for food, and mentioned how thin she appeared.

Authorities say her parents locked her and two of her siblings inside a room of their house.

Since her death, the case has stirred up change within the Iowa Department of Human Services. It has also prompted one lawmaker to propose new legislation that would help avoid cases like Finn’s.

Nicole and Joseph Finn will appear for an arraignment Monday morning.