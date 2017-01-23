× Branstad Says Names of Glenwood Resource Center Abuse Perpetrators Should be Made Public

DES MOINES, Iowa — Governor Branstad is responding to the abuse that took place at the Glenwood Resource Center, a state-run home for people with intellectual disabilities.

The Department of Human Services says its investigation found seven clients at the facility were physically abused and 13 were verbally abused or neglected.

Six employees were fired and at least five other staff members have been disciplined.

Governor Branstad says most of the employees at Glenwood are good, hardworking employees, and that the names of the bad employees should be released.

“I also believe this personnel action should be made public,” he said. “Senate Democrats have killed that year after year. It passed the House in 2013. And we are gonna push for that again this year. Once there is a determination of wrongdoing, it is wrong that the perpetrators would be able to have that protected and then be able to get another job in state government, or in some other level of government, and be able to repeat the offenses. I find that very offensive.”

The governor says additional supervisors have been hired to work weekends and evenings at Glenwood.