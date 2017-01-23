× City Moves Forward with Plans for Crosswalk to Replace Des Moines Footbridge

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines City Council is going to move forward with plans to tear down the Park Avenue Elementary footbridge.

The bridge over Southwest 9th street will be removed and replaced with a crosswalk. Plans also call for adding parking inserts, among other improvements.

The City says the current bridge is in bad shape and the ramp is too steep to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

On Monday night, City leaders will approve a schedule to take bids on construction and to hold public meetings on the matter.

The work is expected to cost $522,000.