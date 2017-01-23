Dozens of Dogs Rescued from Breeder’s Home in Burlington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, Iowa -- Dozens of dogs were recently rescued from horrible conditions at a breeder's operation.

The dogs were owned by a woman in Burlington, whose family surrendered almost 70 dogs after she died.

Some of the dogs went to a shelter in Fort Madison, and 40 were picked up by AHeinz57 Pet Rescue & Transport.

"It was a breeder in a home and there were dogs on the table, on the stove, in bowls and everywhere. It's sad that homes can get in that condition and there can be that many dogs at home and nobody knows," said Amy Heinz, a member of the rescue group.

Heinz said almost all the dogs had problems with their eyes and teeth. They will all be checked out by a vet and then head to a groomer.