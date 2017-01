Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES - After a terrible start to the season, the Drake Bulldogs are 4-4 in the Missouri Valley. The Dogs are getting contributions from everyone.

Junior Graham Woodward is in his 2nd season at Drake after transferring from Penn State. Woodward is the smallest player on the team, but provides a nice spark off the bench, averaging 6 points a game.

Drake is at Missouri State Tuesday night.